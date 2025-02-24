Is Arm expanding its Bengaluru operations?

British chip designer Arm is set to open a second office in Bengaluru, according to a report in the Economic Times.

“In Bangalore, we have about 2,000 people and we’re just acquiring a new building to grow and make that even bigger and better,” Peter Stephens, director of government relations, Arm, was quoted as saying.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

Stephens also chairs the UK-India Tech Forum, which includes industry bodies Nasscom and techUK.

“Governments, naturally, around the world are all grappling with the nature of all these incredible technological developments that have happened recently,” Stephens said.

Arm is planning to manufacture its own chips this year, according to the Financial Times, part of a wider strategy aimed at boosting the company’s revenues and profits. This is marked change from the group’s business model of licensing its blueprints to companies like Apple and Nvidia.

In India, Arm’s team of computer engineers work on architecture development, CPU and system design and verification, software enablement, compute solutions, and physical implementation, according to an April 2024 report by Digitimes Asia.

“With more than 70% of the world’s population using Arm-based products and a total of 280 billion chips shipped – 200 for every person in India – Arm is building the future of computing with its energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms,” Guru Ganesan, President of Arm India told Digitimes Asia. “Arm is committed to the Indian market and works closely with partners, including fabless startups and scale-ups, incubation centers, design services companies, universities, and R&D organizations across the country.”