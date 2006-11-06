Solectron to spin off Indian EMS business

Solectron is according to Yahoo spinning off its Indian EMS business from its Indian subsidiary India's Solectron Centum Electronics Ltd..

Solectron will spin off the EMS business from India's Solectron Centum Electronics Ltd. to increase focus on the important EMS operations as the Indian subsidiary also runs component manufacturing.



"The EMS and components division have different business models and Solectron believes the demerger is critical to enable a more effective focussing of management," Chairman Perry Hayes said in a statement.