Foxconn not to acquire Amtran

Rumors have been circulating saying that Foxconn would be a possible buyer of panel maker Amtran. This has now been denied.

In addition Amtran also denied rumors that its chairman Alpha Wu will resign on November 22.



According to DigiTimes a Chinese paper cited sources as saying that Foxconn did visit Amtran's plants, but the two currently have no partnership plans.