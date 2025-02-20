Continental to cut 3,000 R&D jobs to boost competitiveness

Less than half of the affected positions will be in Germany, with impacts at sites in Babenhausen (approximately 12 percent of employees affected), Frankfurt (5 percent), and smaller reductions in Ingolstadt, Regensburg, and Schwalbach. Subsidiaries Elektrobit and Continental Engineering Services will also be affected, with 480 and 420 job reductions globally, respectively.

According to Philipp von Hirschheydt, member of the Continental Executive Board and head of the Automotive group sector, the company remains committed to investing in R&D while also taking necessary efficiency measures.

“We will continue to invest substantially in research and development for new products and systems. At the same time, we are continuously improving our competitive strengths in the interest of our sustainable market success,” he said.

The company plans to implement these reductions in the most socially responsible manner possible, largely through retirements, natural attrition and internal hiring efforts.

Despite the reductions, Continental remains focused on advancing key mobility technologies, including solutions for safe, connected, and autonomous driving. The company aims to reduce its R&D ratio to below 10% by 2027, aligning resources with evolving customer demands and market conditions.