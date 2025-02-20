Global semiconductor manufacturing industry reports solid 4Q24 results

The industry outlook is "cautiously optimistic" at the start of 2025, as seasonality and macroeconomic uncertainty may impede near-term growth despite momentum from strong investments related to AI applications.

After declining in the first half of 2024, electronics sales bounced back later in the year, resulting in a 2% annual increase. Electronics sales grew 4% YoY in Q4 2024 and are expected to see a 1% YoY increase in Q1 2025, impacted by seasonality. Integrated circuit (IC) sales rose by 29% YoY in Q4 2024, and continued growth is expected in Q1 2025 with a 23% increase YoY as AI-fueled demand continues boosting shipments of high-performance computing (HPC) and datacenter memory chips.

Similar to electronics sales, semiconductor capital expenditures (CapEx) decreased in the first half of 2024 but saw a strong rebound, particularly in the fourth quarter, resulting in 3% annual growth by the end of 2024. Memory-related CapEx continued to lead the growth, surging 53% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 56% YoY in Q4 2024. Non-memory CapEx also edged up in Q4 2024, showing 19% QoQ and 17% YoY improvement. Total CapEx is expected to remain strong in Q1 2025, growing 16% relative to the same period of the previous year on the strength of investments to support high bandwidth memory (HBM) capacity additions for AI deployment.

The semiconductor capital equipment segment remained resilient primarily due to increased investments into expanding leading-edge logic, advanced packaging and HBM capacity. Wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending increased 14% YoY and 8% QoQ in Q4 2024. Quarterly WFE billings are expected to be around USD 26 billion in Q1 2025. China's investment continues to play a significant role in the WFE market but started to subside by end of the year. Additionally, back-end equipment showed strong increases in Q4 2024 with the Test segment logging 5% QoQ growth and an impressive 55% YoY increase for the quarter, while the Assembly and Packaging segment experienced a YoY increase of 15%. Both segments are expected to show similar QoQ growth between 6-8% in Q1 2025.

© SEMI

In Q4 2024, installed wafer fab capacity surpassed a record 42 million wafers per quarter worldwide (in 300mm wafer equivalent), and capacity is projected to reach nearly 42.7 million in Q1 2025. Foundry and Logic-related capacity continues to show stronger increases, growing 2.3% QoQ in Q4 2024, and the segment is projected to rise 2.1% in Q1 2025, driven by capacity expansion for advanced nodes. Memory capacity increased 1.1% in Q4 2024 and is forecasted to remain at the same level in Q1 2025, driven by strong demand for HBM.