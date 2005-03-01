National Semiconductor announces TruTherm

In a breakthrough for thermal management accuracy, National Semiconductor Corporation has announced TruTherm thermal management technology, which uses a new measuring technique to provide pinpoint-accurate temperature measurement for chips with integrated thermal diodes.

"Measuring the internal temperature of sub-micron CPUs and FPGAs with traditional methods generates results that are inaccurate and unpredictable," said Suneil Parulekar, National Semiconductor's senior vice president of the Analog Products Group. "To solve this problem, National's new TruTherm technology relies on a new measuring technique to achieve an unmatched level of temperature reading accuracy."



As computing systems and consumer electronics incorporate more sub-micron processors and FPGAs that tend to run hot, engineers need to design cooling fans into their systems to prevent overheating. By providing a pinpoint-accurate temperature reading, National's TruTherm technology enables designers to achieve higher levels of performance, extend system life and reduce acoustic noise in systems using central processing unit and graphics processors, field-programmable gate arrays and other integrated circuits developed in 90-nanometer processes and below.