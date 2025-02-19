IITs, iVP Semi sign MoU to make silicon power MOSFETs

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and IIT Bhubaneswar and fabless semiconductor startup iVP Semi have signed a tripartite MoU for designing and developing specialized silicon power MOSFETs for EVS and other applications.

The project will harness the collective expertise of the two leading academic institutions and an industry innovator, according to a media release.

While IIT Bombay and IIT Bhubaneswar will contribute their research prowess and academic knowhow, iVP Semi brings its industry-leading experience and insights.

The collaboration will focus on key areas such as product definition, design optimization, device layout and characterization. By optimizing power device performance, the project aims to develop customized solutions that meet the growing demand for advanced power electronics across sectors like automotive, renewable energy, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

“iVP Semi is proud to collaborate with India’s leading academic institutions to translate advanced research into high-impact, market-ready power semiconductor solutions. By combining cutting-edge innovation with practical, scalable design, we aim to develop products that drive value for both India and global markets,” Ponni Carlin, COO, of iVP Semi, said. “This collaboration also aligns with iVP Semi’s mission to nurture home-grown talent and innovation through skills training, bridging the gap between industry and academia for a stronger, technologically self-reliant nation.”

“IIT Bombay through its semiconductor center, SemiX, is pleased to collaborate with iVP Semi and IIT Bhubaneswar to drive the development of power semiconductor solutions in India,” said Prof. Sachin Patwardhan, Dean R&D, IIT Bombay.