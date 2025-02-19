Hexatronic to start US manufacturing fiber-optic cables

"This is an important signal to our US customers. We are setting up production to consolidate our position as a local producer more clearly. We expect this to further strengthen our position in Fiber Solutions for the US market," said Martin Åberg, Acting CEO of Hexatronic, in a press release.

Brian Riley, CEO of Hexatronic US, says that the company is seeing an increasing interest in its solutions among the industry.

This investment represents that last strategic move to for Hexatronic to be able to offer a full suite of US made ‘Build American – Buy American’ (BABA) certified products to customers. Production of fiber cables is planned to be housed in an existing Hexatronic facility in Clinton, South Carolina. The new production lines are expected to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2026.

“Production in the US has become increasingly important and something many customers are asking for. This is a strong demonstration of our commitment to this market," said Brian Riley.

The US is Hexatronic's largest market, accounting for 37% of the group's sales in 2024. In total, Hexatronic has six production facilities in the US, four of which are in the Fiber Solutions business area, one in Harsh Environment and one in Data Center. Nearly all products that Hexatronic sells on the US market are manufactured in the US.