SolderKing doubles facility to meet growing demand

The additional space allows for workflow optimisation and improved manufacturing processes. As part of the expansion, SolderKing has introduced advanced solder wire drawing and paste mixing machinery. This investment increases production capacity across its range of cored and solid solder wires. These materials are used in various applications, including hand soldering, selective soldering, and robotic soldering.

"The continued growth in export sales has created an opportunity to expand our production capacity and further enhance our operations. Doubling our facility allows us to build on our strengths, improve efficiency, and ensure faster lead times. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting our customers with high-quality soldering solutions as demand continues to grow,” says Chris Ward, Chief Operating Officer of SolderKing, in a press release.

The expansion also supports the company's research and development efforts, enabling the introduction of new formulations and enhanced soldering products. With a focus on regulatory compliance and performance, SolderKing continues to develop solutions that meet industry standards in the electronics sector.

This investment positions SolderKing for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond, reinforcing its role as a supplier of soldering materials in both domestic and international markets.