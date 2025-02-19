Kitron receives new order for Joint Strike Missile

This latest contract further strengthens Kitron's involvement in the JSM program, high-tech defense manufacturing and further solidifies its relationship with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

“Kitron has long been actively engaged in the JSM program, and this order significantly boosts our order backlog related to this critically important weapon system. We are delighted that KONGSBERG has once again turned to Kitron for our services in this growing market segment,” says Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America, in a press release.

Production of the JSM electronics will take place at Kitron's facility in Arendal, Norway, with deliveries set to begin in 2026.