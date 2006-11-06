Manncorp Expands US facility

Willow Grove, Pennsylvania-based global global SMT assembly equipment provider, Manncorp announced plans to expand its West Coast location to meet increasing demands for machines including pick and place, lead-free wave solder, and reflow ovens.

Currently staffed by full-time technicians, sales and administrative staff, Manncorp's San Diego office is increasing its footprint to over 4,000 square feet.



“This increase in size will permit us to have more equipment and inventory on hand to better serve our customers in California and the Western market," said Henry Mann, President of Manncorp.



“Product will be delivered faster and at less cost to our west coast customers with inventory near by", he added.