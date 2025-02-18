Icape strengthens its UK presence via acquisition

The acquisition – which was finalised on February 12, 2025 – is the second acquisition of Icape Group in the UK, following the acquisition of ALR back in December last year.

Kingfisher PCBs serve a diverse customer base across various industries with high technical expertise. The acquisition aligns with Icape Group’s growth strategy, which focuses on expanding its global reach and enhancing its service offerings.

“This latest operation completes the structuring of our Business Unit in the United Kingdom, one of the main European PCB distribution markets. Kingfisher’s expertise and established customer relationships complement our existing capabilities and will allow us to provide even better services and support to our customers in the region. We are excited to welcome the Kingfisher team to the Icape family,” says Yann Duigou, CEO of Icape Group, in a press release.

Kingfisher’s team will remain as is, as well as the process and will continue to operate from its headquarters in Prestwick, Scotland.