UK PCB manufacturer expands production

The expansion focuses on “expanding and enhancing” the existing 27,000-square-foot facility to meet growing demand for high-quality PCBs and to stay ahead of technological advancements.

“This expansion will allow us to improve production capacity, integrate advanced manufacturing technologies, and enhance our ability to serve our clients with greater efficiency and flexibility,” the company writes in a post on LinkedIn.

Improvements will include upgrading machinery to boost production speed and accuracy, implementing advanced automation solutions to optimise manufacturing processes and reduce lead times, and strengthening quality control systems to ensure the highest product standards.

Additionally, CC Electronics says that it plans to expand its skilled workforce to support these enhanced capabilities and increase production flexibility.