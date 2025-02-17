HUHUTECH launches warehousing center to support chip industry

HUHUTECH International Group, a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, has announced the official opening of its semiconductor industry-supporting warehousing and logistics center located in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan through its Japanese subsidiary, HUHU Technology.

The Kumamoto Center is designed to provide efficient and reliable supply chain support to facilitate the rapid construction and expansion of regional semiconductor manufacturing clusters. The launch of the Kumamoto Center marks a significant advancement in HUHUTECH’s global expansion and service upgrade strategy, according to a media release.

According to the Japanese government, 15 new high-end wafer fabrication facilities are expected to become operational between 2025 and 2030, with several global semiconductor leaders accelerating their factory construction in Kumamoto.

In response, HUHU Japan has strategically invested in the construction of a state-of-the-art operation and storage center since 2023. The Kumamoto Center is aimed at focusing on system integration projects for High-Purity Gas Conveyor Systems, High-purity Chemical Conveyor Systems, and Factory Management and Control Systems in semiconductor plant construction, ensuring timely material supply and enhanced service efficiency, the company said.