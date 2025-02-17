NGEN commissions Austria’s largest BESS facility

Slovenian company NGEN has commissioned what is being described as Austria’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS). Located in Fürstenfeld, the facility has 24 MWh in capacity and a maximum output of 12 MW.

It’s part of the company’s strategy to boost battery usage in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and beyond.

The project was executed by NGEN’s Austrian subsidiary NGEN GmbH.

The new facility is expected to result in stabilization of the electricity grid when faced with fluctuations and store surplus energy from renewable sources such as solar and wind, thus maintaining stability during peak load.

The Fürstenfeld storage plant is equipped with six Tesla Megapack 2XL battery modules utilizing lithium ion technology, with integrated cooling and control systems for optimized performance.

“This battery storage facility is not only a technical achievement but also a symbol of what is possible when we combine sustainability and innovation,” said Roman Bernard, Co-Founder and CEO of NGEN Group.

“Fürstenfeld is just the beginning. Our vision is to contribute to the energy transition with intelligent battery storage systems throughout the DACH region and beyond,” said Matija Dolinar, Managing Director of NGEN GmbH.

DACH is an acronym for three Central European countries: Germany (Deutschland – D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (Confoederatio Helvetica – CH).

Tesla has been ramping production of the Megapack at its facility in Lathrop, California. It is soon expected to produce units at a new plant in Shanghai, China. A third Tesla ‘Megafactory’ is also believed to be under consideration but its location remains a mystery.