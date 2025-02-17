Waaree bags $4.6M battery storage project in Gujarat

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited has announced the receipt of a Letter of Award (LoA) from Continuum Green Energy Limited for the EPC work for a 40 MWhr battery storage project at wind-solar hybrid sites in Gujarat.

The total project cost is estimated to be INR 400 million (around USD 4.61 million).

The technology for the project will utilize lithium iron phosphate (LFP) based liquid-cooled containerized BESS solution. This project will be executed as a lumpsum turnkey project agreement, consolidating the solar project as a single battery storage.

“The said project is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy in Gujarat. By integrating these systems, we aim to provide a robust infrastructure that supports the growing demand for sustainable energy,” Viren Doshi, Director of Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited said. “We are pleased to receive this repeat order, which demonstrates our customers’ trust in our ability to deliver and highlights our disciplined approach to achieving results on time and within budget. This partnership supports our commitment to a sustainable future.”