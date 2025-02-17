Sarawak launches 60 MW BESS in Malaysia

Sarawak Energy has commissioned Malaysia’s first utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Sejingkat Power Plant.

Sarawak Energy said that the 60MW Bess, which was energized in December 2024, provides essential grid services, including primary spinning reserve (emergency reserve), voltage and frequency regulation, and peak demand management.

It said these services support the overall optimization of power generation and grid systems.

“This investment also enables the trial of Bess’ ability to integrate intermittent renewable energy sources, such as solar,” Sarawak Energy said. “This aligns with Sarawak’s ambition to achieve high-income status by 2030 under the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy2030, which identifies renewable energy as a key enabler of the state’s sustainable economic progress.”

The Sejingkat Power Plant, Borneo’s first and Malaysia’s second coal-fired power station, was commissioned in 1998 and is being gradually phased out.

Officials said the state government plans to expand BESS initiatives across Sarawak, particularly in rural areas.