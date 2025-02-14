CDIL sets up solar bypass diodes unit in India

Indian electronics component maker CDIL Semiconductors has set up the country’s first indigenous solar bypass diodes production unit in Mohali.

The company has initially established a production capacity of 25 million units per annum with plans to triple it in the next two years, according to media reports.

“Achieving true energy independence starts with high-quality, locally manufactured semiconductor components. CDIL has been at the forefront of India’s semiconductor evolution for decades, and the launch of our indigenous Solar Bypass Diodes is a key milestone,” Prithvideep Singh, General Manager, CDIL Semiconductors, said. “By advancing solar technology, we are not only strengthening India’s renewable energy sector but also driving self-reliance and global competitiveness in clean energy solutions.”

Solar bypass diodes work as a router for solar panels.

“Solar cells are made like Diwali lights. If one of the lights goes off then the entire string gets wasted. The diodes that we are making will bypass that non-functional solar cell and connect with the rest,” Singh said.

The company started making silicon carbide semiconductors in 2023.

CDIL has established an advanced high reliability (HiRel) and testing laboratory in Mohali, in addition to its NABL-accredited facility in Delhi.