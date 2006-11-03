16 supplier agreements in 16 months for Farnell

Premier Farnell has announced 16 new supplier agreements in the last 16 months, including global agreements with Coto Technology, Cypress Semiconductor, Kemet, Sipex, STMicroelectronics and ZMD, along with regional engagements with Agilent, AVX, Cirrus Logic, Deltron, Freescale, Linear Technology, Lumileds, Sharp Microelectronics, Omron, and Texas Instruments.

These additions to the Newark InOne linecard in the Americas and to the Farnell InOne linecard in Europe and Asia Pacific enable the distributor to give design engineers across the globe increased access to an impressive product range of depth and breadth.



Marianne Culver, Senior Vice President, Global Electronics Supplier Management, Premier Farnell, comments: "We work closely with suppliers around the globe to build relationships based on mutual understanding and trust. Service excellence, a compelling product offering, and targeted multi-channel product marketing remains at the very heart of our proposition to customers".



With a significantly strengthened linecard, Premier Farnell now offers design engineers cutting edge technology with leading edge products such as ZigBee from Freescale, unique PsoC® devices from Cypress, high power, ultra bright LEDs from Lumileds and technically advanced ARM9® embedded processors from Cirrus logic.