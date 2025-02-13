Safran opens new electronics site and an R&D centre in India

These sites will support Safran Electronics & Defense's international expansion and exports from India in defense, space, and avionics. They will strengthen ties with Indian customers and partners by streamlining industrial processes, particularly to expedite the delivery of critical equipment.

“This double investment, a significant step in the development of Safran Electronics & Defense's industrial and R&D activities in India, aims to enhance the competitiveness and local integration of industrial and technological activities. This project, which aligns with the government's Make in India program, demonstrates Safran's commitment to leveraging the skills and talents of the Indian industry while actively contributing to the industrial growth of the country,” says Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense, in a press release.

The electronics production site, which will employ nearly 400 people, will be situated in Bengaluru's airport area, covering 12,000 square meters. Industrial operations are set to begin in the first half of 2026, with an annual production capacity of approximately 30,000 units and several hundred product references by 2030. The R&D center, spanning 3,000 square meters in Kalyani Tech Park, will become operational in August 2025 and is expected to expand rapidly to a team of 250 engineers and technicians.

This double investment will strengthen the company's global capabilities and expertise in production and engineering in the field of electronics.