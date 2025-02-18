Hyundai plans to shake up EV market with new “Dream” batteries

Early news from Hyundai reveals that the “Dream” line of batteries will dramatically increase the range of EVs, unlock faster charging, and supercharge its energy density.

The initial news about the all-solid-state EV battery pilot line began with the 2023 CEO Investor Day, where the car manufacturer outlined its ambitions to become the world’s leader in EV battery technology. It committed $9 billion over ten years to develop a state-of-the-art range of batteries.

Currently, this money is being invested in all-solid-state, Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM), and Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) batteries. In January 2025, it was revealed that the all-solid-state pilot line batteries were almost ready. On February 9th, 2025, ET News reported that Hyundai was preparing the opening ceremony of this battery at its research center in Uiwang, South Korea, in March.

It's expected that March will also signal the first time that the all-solid-state pilot line will enter full-scale production. Industry insiders expect that its initial prototype EV using the batteries will introduced at the end of 2025, giving the public their first opportunity to test the technology in the field.

All-solid-state batteries are expected to herald a new era of EVs, with more range, higher energy density, faster charging, and superior safety touted as their key benefits. However, although they have been in development for some time, no EV batteries within this category have become commercially available as of yet.

Other car manufacturers have been working on the technology, but significant manufacturing hurdles and poor stability have posed enormous challenges. Although Hyundai is clearly ahead of the pack, even the South Korean auto giant admits that it doesn’t expect to begin mass-producing these batteries until at least 2030, with the first EVs using these batteries appearing soon after.

The pilot line is a relatively small step in the development of these batteries, but it boasts massive potential. Like most automakers, Hyundai relies on partners like SK On, LG Energy Solution, and CATL for its batteries. If successful, these new batteries could enable in-house manufacturing, resulting in an enormous advantage over its competitors, with increased output and much lower costs.

For now, these are mere ambitions, and the public shouldn’t expect to see these next-generation batteries on the market for years yet.