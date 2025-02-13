Feig Electronic increases output with Fuji placement machines

The need for higher production volumes and complex component designs is growing, but space remains limited. This created a bottleneck in Feig Electronic’s SMT production. To overcome this, the company implemented a new SMT line in Weilburg based on the NXTR series placement systems and additional components from Fuji Europe Corporation GmbH, ensuring a more efficient and future-ready operation.

“Our previous placement systems required increasing maintenance and could no longer meet the growing demands for efficiency and flexibility. In December 2024, we installed a new SMT placement line with Fuji machines and experienced noticeable positive effects in a very short time. We were able to significantly increase output – while even saving space,” explains Markus Mink, Operations Manager at Feig Electronic, in a press release.

The new SMT line at Feig Electronic consists of six NXTR S placement systems with an automatic tray changer, Smart Nozzle Cleaner, and a NEXIM software package that integrates HERMES and IPC-CFX interfaces for seamless communication.

Markus Mink continues to say that with the new SMT line, Feig Electronic has significantly increased the efficiency of placement at the Weilburg site. The first few weeks of experience with the new systems have shown not only increased output but also lower rejection rates and fewer errors.