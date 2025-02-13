Robert McKernan takes over as CEO of Intervala

“Rob is an exceptional and proven leader with more than 20 years of senior executive leadership experience in the industrial technology arena,” says Chairman of the Board John Hathaway in a press release. “He is joining Intervala from Schneider Electric where he last served as president of one of Schneider’s most rapidly growing business units. He has significant experience building high-performance teams that deliver exceptional levels of customer satisfaction, which is an essential element of Intervala’s culture and business strategy.”

McKernan says that his immediate priority is to ensure this leadership transition is as seamless as possible for the company's customers.

"I am grateful to Teresa for her vision and outstanding leadership during the last nine years and look forward to her insights as a strategic advisor. Further, I am excited to work closely with our talented team to convert Intervala’s strengths into even greater success for our stakeholders.”

Huber and McKernan continue as members of the company’s board of directors.