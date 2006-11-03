Flextronics Launches Industrial Park in India

Flextronics today announced that it has expanded its presence in India through the first phase completion of its planned eight million square foot industrial park in Chennai.

Today's news, which follows a previously announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, will be celebrated in an inauguration ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, November 4.



Flextronics' Chennai industrial park increases the company's existing operations in India, which include Bangalore and Pondicherry. Flextronics, which employs more than 1,000 employees in India, has a long-standing presence in the country that spans six years and a well-established footprint of facilities and services throughout the region.



Flextronics' Chennai industrial park will offer vertically integrated services including design, plastic injection molding, printed circuit board assembly, mechanicals and enclosure integration, distribution, logistics and repair services. By co-locating manufacturing and logistics operations onsite with strategic suppliers, the Chennai campus minimizes logistics costs throughout the supply chain and improves manufacturing cycle times. The Chennai operation supports manufacturing requirements of Flextronics' local and global OEM customers.



"Over the course of six years, we have become a preeminent EMS provider in the burgeoning India market. We selected Chennai as the location for this industrial park because of the technical talent, efficient logistics infrastructure, and cost-effective operations, as well as the support and engagement of the government of India and Tamil Nadu," said Michael McNamara Flextronics' chief executive officer. "We look forward to aggressively building our market share and industry leadership position in India. As we celebrate the official opening of our campus in Chennai, we cement our commitment to developing our presence in this increasingly important region and to providing our customers with unmatched operational excellence. I would like to extend our appreciation to the government of India and Tamil Nadu for its support of Flextronics and to the many people within our organization who have worked tirelessly on the development of a successful campus."



Flextronics also operates industrial parks in Brazil, China, Hungary, Mexico and Poland.