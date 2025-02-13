The new report originates from Australia’s used car marketplace, Pickles. With battery degradation seen as one of the industry’s biggest challenges in altering public perception about EVs, this study may help to sway public opinion as the industry undergoes mass electrification.

Studies have long shown that the public is worried about buying EVs due to misconceptions about battery lifespan. According to a 2023 survey from the Green Finance Institute, 62% of people said they wouldn’t purchase an EV because of concerns over the poor lifespan of EV batteries.

However, this new report indicates that EV batteries are potentially more long-lasting than people expected. The study used 250 EVs from the South Korean auto manufacturing giant Hyundai as part of road tests to investigate the lifespan of their batteries. It was found that after driving 120,000 kilometers, Hyundai’s batteries retained 99.31% battery capacity, making it the industry record holder and smashing Tesla’s previous record.

According to Pickles Chief Commercial Officer Fraser Ronald, “These results provide some of the first insights available in the Australian market in relation to used battery health.”

Pickles has already put its weight behind the burgeoning used EVs market in Australia. Recently, it announced that it was in the closing stages of creating a reliable EV battery health assurance process to give its customers confidence when buying EVs. It’s already benefited the company, with Pickles announcing a 190% increase in used EV sales last year.

Pushing the used EV market is widely expected to be a key factor in encouraging the public to switch away from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles toward EVs. Issues over cost have long acted as a barrier to many people even considering EVs, despite the cost savings on fuel over time.

These concerns over cost and the strengthening used EV market in Australia and elsewhere come at a time when China is already disrupting markets worldwide through the development of cheaper EVs ordinary people can afford. Many nations are already bracing themselves for a continuing influx of low-cost Chinese EVs that could threaten domestic auto manufacturers.