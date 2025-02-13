Incap Slovakia enhances operations with API

Solder paste printing is crucial in SMT assembly, directly affecting component placement and solder joint integrity. Even small errors, like misalignment or incorrect paste volume, can lead to defects and costly rework.

To prevent this, Incap use a dual inspection system where post-reflow data feeds back into the paste printing stage. This real-time adjustment reduces errors and ensures top-quality results.

The benefits are quite simple according to the EMS provider; higher quality, less waste and rework, reliable production and with fewer defects contribute to cost-effective manufacturing.