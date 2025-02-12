Saab opens advanced UK manufacturing facility

The three-building campus, inaugurated on February 4, 2025, is dedicated to developing, producing, and supporting Saab’s radar systems and underwater robotics. This includes the Giraffe 1X, a 3D multi-mission radar, and the Seaeye SR20, an all-electric subsea remotely operated vehicle.

This investment, first announced in 2023, supports up to 400 jobs and provides apprenticeship opportunities, strengthening the UK’s capabilities in radar and underwater robotics. The site will serve both domestic and international markets, with capacity for future expansion.

Saab’s new facility is expected to play a key role in supporting the UK Ministry of Defence and enhancing the country’s position in the global defence industry.