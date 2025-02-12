FPT expands with new office in South Korea

Referred to as the “Silicon Valley of South Korea”, Pangyo is the heart of the nation's innovation ecosystem. With a robust clientele already established in the area, the new office offers a strategic advantage for FPT. It also enables the company to target a broader customer base across critical industries, such as automotive and manufacturing, leveraging its core competencies in artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, which are the key areas aligned with the country’s digital transformation focus.

"Pangyo stands at the forefront of South Korea’s technological evolution, where we see a growing demand for advanced digital solutions. With our extensive experience in this market, FPT understands the challenges and opportunities enterprises face here. By expanding our operations, we aim to deliver innovative, tailored solutions that drive speed, agility, and scalability, while contributing to South Korea’s digital transformation and global competitiveness," says Ha Minh Tuan, FPT Korea CEO, FPT Corporation, in a press release.

Since entering the South Korean market in 2016, FPT has established offices in Seoul and Daegu, employing over 300 dedicated experts in South Korea and more than 2,500 onshore engineers. This year, FPT aims to strengthen its South Korean presence with three additional office openings.