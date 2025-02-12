FTG expands with new aerospace facility in India
Firan Technology Group has established a new aerospace operation in Hyderabad, India, set to start production by the end of 2025.
This new plant will support FTG’s strategic growth and expand its presence in the Indian market. The facility will focus on cockpit products ranging from backlit panels to higher level assemblies.
The Canadian company has been expanding its global presence through a number of initiatives, and its latest venture is this new Aerospace design and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. India was selected due to its growing prominence in the global aerospace and defence market.
FTG says it will support customers globally, as well as in India, from this new site. The facility construction is underway and is being built to suit the company's requirements. As part of the agreement, FTG has an option to expand the facility by over 200%.
“This new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for FTG, reinforcing our commitment to India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. India is a growth market for FTG, and this expansion will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to the aviation and defence sectors. The Hyderabad facility will mark FTG's fourth country for Aerospace manufacturing, after Canada, the US and China. We will continue to focus on commercial aerospace and defence avionics, with a special emphasis on Human Machine Interface (HMI) devices,” says Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation, in a press release.