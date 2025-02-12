FTG expands with new aerospace facility in India

This new plant will support FTG’s strategic growth and expand its presence in the Indian market. The facility will focus on cockpit products ranging from backlit panels to higher level assemblies.

The Canadian company has been expanding its global presence through a number of initiatives, and its latest venture is this new Aerospace design and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. India was selected due to its growing prominence in the global aerospace and defence market.

FTG says it will support customers globally, as well as in India, from this new site. The facility construction is underway and is being built to suit the company's requirements. As part of the agreement, FTG has an option to expand the facility by over 200%.