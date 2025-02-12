580 jobs lost as ContiTech closes plants

Production at the locations in Bad Blankenburg (Thuringia), Stolzenau (Lower Saxony) and Moers (North Rhine-Westphalia) are set to be discontinued during the year – while toolmaking will be halted at the dual location in Frohburg and Geithain (Saxony).

In addition, activities of the future independent business area Original Equipment Solutions (OESL) are to be scaled back at the Hamburg location. As part of the planned spin-off of Continental’s Automotive group sector, a production line is also to be relocated from the ContiTech site in Hanover-Vahrenwald to an Automotive site. A total of around 580 jobs are expected to be affected in the ContiTech group sector.

"With these planned measures, we are responding to market changes in individual customer sectors – particularly the severe, persistent declines in demand. Developments in the automotive industry and lignite mining in Europe are posing particular challenges for us," says Philip Nelles, member of the Continental Executive Board and head of the ContiTech group sector, in a press release. "The painful steps we are initiating are necessary to reposition the company for sustained economic growth."

In Germany, ContiTech has 22 locations with a total of around 11,000 employees.