Sharp withdraws from solar business in Europe

The solar division is part of Sharp Electronics GmbH in Hamburg, Germany. The company states in a press release that the final day of SESE’s operations will be March 31, 2025. Until then, the solar division will remain responsible for managing ongoing projects and orders.

As of April 1, 2025, Sharp Electronics GmbH will continue to provide customer service.

The company emphasises that the decision does not impact any other part of Sharp’s operations in Europe or Sharp’s remaining solar business.