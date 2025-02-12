TTI ink global distribution deal with Samtec

With this new partnership, TTI will provide a global channel for Samtec's cables and connectors used in electronic applications.

“We are very pleased to add Samtec to our supplier line card,” says Lew LaFornara, Senior Vice President of Product and Supplier Marketing, in a press release. “We look forward to bringing Samtec’s industry-leading connector, cable and fiber optic products to our global customers, many of whom look to TTI and our custom supply chain management programs to minimize supply chain risk, reduce their inventories, and streamline their purchasing processes.”

The full line of Samtec products will be available from TTI beginning Q1 2025. The introduction of Samtec products to TTI’s portfolio means TTI will provide Samtec PCB interconnects to electronics manufacturers worldwide.