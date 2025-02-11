Teradyne & ADI partner to boost AI-driven robotics in manufacturing

Teradyne Robotics, which includes Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), will partner with ADI to develop and deploy robots, AI and software in support of ADI's collaborative automation initiative, which aims to enhance safety, efficiency and optimise fabrication and backend operations through automation.

These solutions aim to address key challenges facing the semiconductor market, including ergonomic issues due to highly repetitive tasks, manufacturing downtime, insufficient workforce, and real estate constraints.

"By combining Teradyne Robotics' market-leading UR Cobots and MiR AMRs with ADI's extensive system-level electronics expertise, we are poised to revolutionize the robotics and automation landscape," says Ujjwal Kumar, Group President, Teradyne Robotics, in a press release. "This partnership will enable us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that drive innovation and efficiency throughout the semiconductor lifecycle. In doing so, we will also be applying robotics applications and technologies, which will further advance robotics in additional sectors ripe for automation."

The partnership will also focus on integrating ADI's technologies into Teradyne Robotics' products and the deployment of edge-based AI and machine learning.