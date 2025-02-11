Husqvarna partners with Flex, divests South Carolina factory

Flex will manufacture Husqvarna's products in the factory under a long-term supply agreement, ensuring continued production of the company's wheeled products and assembly of handheld products for the North American market.

The partnership also aims to increase profitability, improve capital efficiency, enhance production flexibility and strengthen Husqvarna's competitiveness in North America.

With Flex assuming manufacturing responsibilities of the Orangeburg facility, the current workforce will be offered employment with Flex.

“This strategic measure is a significant step towards driving long-term profitability and enhancing our operational efficiency within the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division. The partnership secures our manufacturing of important products for the North American market, while enhancing flexibility and customer focus” says Pavel Hajman, CEO of Husqvarna Group, in a press release.

All of Husqvarna Group’s three divisions are represented in the American market, where the Orangeburg factory is producing for the Husqvarna Forest & Garden division.