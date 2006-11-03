Sacked Jabil Technician gets compensation

A former Jabil Technician spended a little too much of the company's money on a night out with a colleague and he got sacked for that. Allthough he got some compensations from the company when he lost his job.

The Technician who was supposed to arrange a party evening for the department failed in one way or another, which stood perfectly clear when only he and one more from the department showed up in the evening. He and the guy with him decided to go on for a party night and visited various pubs in George Street in Edinburgh. Later on at work he claimed £144 expenses for that night out that only he and his pal had drunk for ten people.



The company sacked him saying that he had been too generous with the company's money but when the story got out in press he was awarded £13,000 in compensation after winning his unfair dismissal claim.