Stardust Power breaks ground on $1.2B lithium refinery in Oklahoma

Stardust Power, an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, broke ground on its USD 1.2 billion lithium refinery at the Southside Industrial Park in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

In December 2024, Stardust Power completed and announced the acquisition of its 66-acre site in Muskogee. Centrally located, the site benefits from proximity to the country’s largest inland waterway system, robust road and rail networks, and a skilled workforce rooted in the oil and gas sector, according to a media release. The site has excellent access to power and water, the US company said.

The project will be developed in two phases, with the first phase focused on constructing a production line capable of producing up to 25,000 metric tons per annum. The second phase will add a second production line, bringing the total capacity to 50,000 metric tons per annum, the company said.

“By onshoring critical mineral manufacturing, we are helping to sustain America’s energy leadership,” Stardust Power Founder and CEO Roshan Pujari said. “With the land acquired and necessary construction permits secured in 2024, we are excited to break ground and begin construction.”

“Stardust Power’s decision to break ground on its lithium refinery in Muskogee is a significant step forward for Oklahoma’s role in reinforcing our critical mineral supply chains and bolstering national security,” said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. “This project not only strengthens our state’s position as a leader in sustainable energy, but it also creates hundreds of good-paying jobs and drives economic growth for our communities.”