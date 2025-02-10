EVs rely on an array of critical components, with powertrain technology being one of the biggest influencers. Researchers at TU Graz have discovered a game-changing method to slash EV powertrain development by leveraging advanced simulation modeling and the latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) to create Optimisation of Electric Drives (OPED) software. This new software will enhance powertrain design and enable development in a fraction of the time.

TU Graz’s OPED system has been in development for nearly a decade. It relies on evolutionary optimization algorithms combined with component simulation models to bring full automation to the optimization process for EV powertrains.

Implementing the model enables manufacturers to refine the key elements for the next generation of powertrains, including transmissions, electric motors, and power electronics. The model can also incorporate specific manufacturing requirements and critical metrics like cost, space constraints, and operational efficiency.

The industry has hailed this development as a breakthrough and the final nail in the coffin of the manual methodologies traditionally used to optimize powertrains for EVs. Rather than testing and optimizing individual components separately., everything can be thrown into this AI-driven OPED system to evaluate thousands of potential design combos in hours.

It’s welcome news for a European industry that has struggled in the face of innovations arising from the United States and China. OPED is expected to provide European EV manufacturers with an edge that will enable them to regain their share of the global market.

OPED has already received attention from major car manufacturers all over Europe. It’s already been confirmed that one of the leading automotive suppliers in Austria has integrated it into its workflows successfully.

By turning a key development stage from months of painstaking work into something that can be done in a day, OPED will enable engineers to move away from manual calculations into high-level decision-making.

AI is widely seen as the future of an industry that must meet stringent regulations on efficiency and sustainability. Acquiring the ability to rapidly optimize powertrains and their components in a matter of hours is a groundbreaking innovation widely expected to cut costs and enable European manufacturers to close the gap with their North American and Asian counterparts.