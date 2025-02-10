Freyr drops plans for $2.6B battery project in Georgia

Freyr Battery has abandoned its USD 2.6 billion battery project in Georgia.

The Norwegian company has informed the Coweta County Develop Authority of its decision to drop the project, which was supposed to produce energy storage systems using lithium-ion batteries to store green energy.

Climbing interest rates, falling battery prices, and a change in leadership at the company all contributed to the decision, Jason Pearce, Freyr’s senior vice president of business development was quoted as saying in the Newnan Times-Herald .

Freyr had announced in November 2022 that it had acquired a site in Newnan, some 40 miles from Atlanta. At the time it was touted as one the largest battery plants of its kind in the world.

However, a few months ago, Freyr reportedly completed a deal to acquire the Texas solar module manufacturing assets of Trina Solar, and decided to relook at the battery project.