‘India, Netherlands can partner on chips made from lab diamonds’

India and the Netherlands can collaborate in research for using lab-grown diamonds to produce semiconductors, according to a senior Indian government official.

Electronics and IT secretary (Government of India) S Krishnan said that the traditional business of lab-grown diamonds provides a common linkage between the Netherlands, Belgium and India’s Surat district, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“People now believe that diamond and lab-grown diamonds themselves can be a very useful substrate for semiconductors. That’s an area of research which can actually be encouraged,” Krishnan said. “Some of it is also based in the Netherlands, and some of it, of course, based in India and Surat and other places. So clearly, there are many, many areas that we can collaborate in.”

Collaboration with the Netherlands brings a lot of value addition to the country’s semiconductor goal as it houses companies like ASML which makes the photolithography machines that are used for manufacturing chips and also has a monopoly in some of the areas, he said.

While India’s electronics production has grown multifold in the last decade, the Economic Survey report tabled in the Indian Parliament recently noted that there has been limited progress in design and component manufacturing by the industry, according to PTI.

Krishnan suggested that if the industry comes up with their own money then the government is even willing to provide exclusive rights for use of that technology for a while.