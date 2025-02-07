‘World’s fastest AI assistant’: Cerebras powers Mistral’s Le Chat

AI chip firm Cerebras Systems has partnered with France’s Mistral and reportedly helped the latter achieve a speed record.

Silicon Valley-based Cerebras is backed by the UAE tech conglomerate G42.

Mistral, a maker of open-source AI tech, has released an app called Le Chat that can respond to user questions with 1,000 words per second, the European AI player claims.

The French company seeks to challenge other open source platforms as the race to deliver better performance at lower costs heats up after China’s DeepSeek shook up the global markets in January.

Cerebras is providing the computer power behind Le Chat’s impressive performance.

“We are excited to announce that Cerebras Inference is now powering Mistral’s Le Chat platform. Cerebras powers Le Chat’s new Flash Answers feature that provides instant responses to user queries,” James Wang, Director of Product Marketing at Cerebras, wrote in an online blog post. “At over 1,100 token/s, Le Chat is 10x faster than popular models such as ChatGPT 4o, Sonnet 3.5, and DeepSeek R1, making it the world’s fastest AI assistant.”

The speed of delivering answers to users has become more of a priority after DeepSeek’s flashy debut.