Mullen buys Nikola’s battery business for Fullerton facility

US EV manufacturer Mullen has announced additional purchase of battery line equipment from Nikola for its Fullerton, California, battery operations.

The Fullerton facility is dedicated to producing next-generation, American-made battery packs, modules and advanced solid-state polymers, which are critical components to the company’s commitment to zero emissions and to reducing reliance on key battery components imported from foreign countries, Mullen said in a media release.

In September 2023, Mullen had acquired production facilities of battery manufacturer Romeo Power, which was purchased by Nikola in 2022.

“We continue to execute our plan of transitioning to American-made battery components and we are doing it right here in Southern California,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Recently purchased Nikola assets include a high-volume standard battery chemistry production line, and an electro-dynamic shaker system (vibration table) to be utilized for in-house laboratory testing of battery and overall system components.

Upon installation of the newly purchased equipment, Mullen will have the following battery production lines and testing capabilities in Fullerton: two high-volume standard battery chemistry lines; high-precision, low-volume standard battery chemistry R&D line; high-precision, low-volume solid-state polymer R&D line; and full battery testing laboratory for current and future battery projects.

The company’s plan is to produce its own commercial vehicle battery packs while also opening other industry applications and commercial sales opportunities.