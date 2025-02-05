India’s RRP Semiconductor enters fabless market

India’s RRP Semiconductor has reportedly entered the fabless semiconductor market by securing the complete IP transfer of ASIC design from its tech partners in Europe.

ASICs are specialized integrated circuit chips customized for specific applications, such as digital voice recorders and high-efficiency video codecs. Modern ASICs integrate entire microprocessors, including ROM, RAM, EEPROM and flash memory, forming System-on-Chip solutions crucial for strategic applications.

Already equipped with OSAT packaging facilities and Fab prototyping, RRP Semiconductor is now positioning itself as an end-to-end semiconductor solutions provider, according to a report in the Hindu Business Line.

With the ASIC design ability, RRP will see to make automotive components and chips at scale.

With the ASIC market projected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2031 to 2034, this technology acquisition positions RRP Semiconductor for strong growth, the company said.

The comprehensive IP transfer includes expertise in ASIC development workflow, specifications and requirements gathering, front-end design encompassing RTL coding, verification, and synthesis, as well as back-end design covering DRC, LVS, extraction, and tape-out procedures. It also includes tools and infrastructure such as the selection of EDA tools, licensing requirements, computing infrastructure setup, and lab and testing facilities, the Hindu Business Line report said.

In November 2024, RRP Semiconductor said it had secured a USD 52 million order from Telecrown Infratech, Pune. That order involves the supply and import of critical materials including silicon solar cells, melted silicon crystals and polycrystalline materials. These components will support the installation of 106 MW Solar Power PV Modules across multiple locations in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the company had said.