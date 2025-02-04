AMETEK acquires Kern Microtechnik

Kern specialises in the design and manufacturing of ultra-precision manufacturing solutions capable of achieving sub-micron level accuracy. Kern's product portfolio includes high-precision machining solutions and optical tool inspection systems. The company's solutions support a range of applications that demand exceptional precision, including within the medical, semiconductor, research, and space markets.

"We are excited to welcome the Kern Microtechnik family to AMETEK," says David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and CEO, in a press release. "Kern is an outstanding strategic fit with our Ultra Precision Technologies division, providing attractive technology, market and geographic expansion synergies. We look forward to leveraging our respective design and engineering capabilities to further advance our precision manufacturing capabilities."

Kern is headquartered near Munich, Germany and has annual sales of approximately EUR 50 million. Kern will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG).