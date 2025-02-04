However, navigating the wide range of material options can be challenging, especially when working within tight time constraints. According to PCB supplier Confidee AS, setting overly strict material specifications can make it difficult to find a suitable manufacturing partner. If material requirements are too rigid, it may limit the number of available suppliers, potentially leading to increased costs and extended lead times.

"Everyone should put on their Supply Chain X-Rays—because seeing deeper means staying ahead. Risk Identification & Mitigation, Cost vs. Value Optimization, and Transparency & Compliance aren’t just buzzwords—they’re the difference between control and chaos. Spot risks before they strike and involve partners that offer transparency and traceability, only those with a sharp eye stay ahead." Alexandre Buia, Sales Manager for France at Confidee, tells Evertiq.

The PCB specialist highlights the importance of clearly defining material properties and dielectric impedance specifications to prevent delays in production. The objective should be to streamline the procurement process and minimise material-related issues at the ordering stage.

When selecting materials for RF/digital PCBs, it’s important to consider that non-standard or "exotic" materials can result in longer lead times and higher costs compared to traditional FR4. To mitigate these challenges, companies should either plan well in advance or collaborate with experts who specialise in complex supply chains and PCB design. The general rule is to avoid unnecessary complications in an already intricate process.

The materials used in a PCB significantly affect its electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties. The chosen combination influences key factors such as signal integrity, power efficiency, heat dissipation, and overall durability. Since different applications have distinct requirements, material selection should be approached on a case-by-case basis.

To make informed design choices, engineers must first determine how and where the product will be used, as well as its required performance capacity. Once these factors are established, cost considerations, availability, and supply chain risks come into play. At this stage, working with a sourcing partner who understands both the technical and market aspects of PCB production can be highly beneficial. Such partners can help evaluate material options in relation to the technology and connect businesses with suitable suppliers and manufacturers—ensuring that time-to-market is not compromised.

During the Evertiq Expo in Sophia Antipolis on February 6, 2024, Alexandre Buia, Sales Manager for France at Confidee, will discuss material alternatives and PCB stack-ups. His presentation will provide insights into key considerations when selecting the best materials for PCB, he will also explain how traceability and transparency is actual protecting your product, and what questions you must ask to make sure you and your product are compliant.