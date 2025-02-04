AT&S completes the sale of its Ansan, Korea plant

“We are pleased that with SO.MA.CI.S. we have found a new owner who sees the further potential of the plant and will leverage it,” explains Peter Schneider, Spokesman of the Management Board. “The sale has enabled us to further sharpen our strategic profile, and the cash inflow from the sale will strengthen our financial position,” emphasizes CFO Petra Preining, in a press release.

The purchase price tag comes up to EUR 405 million, plus around EUR 17 million in interest income. Management expects the transaction to result in a cash inflow of EUR 386 million after deduction of taxes, of which EUR 79 million has already been received in the form of dividend payments and an advance payment.