The conference will open with Pierre Servettaz, City Councilor of Mandelieu-La Napoule, and Marie Emmanuelle, Project Manager at Nodeus Solutions, will examine the vision of Pierre Laffite for Sophia Antipolis as the French Silicon Valley. Their presentation will be illustrated by the Kokoon-IA project, an initiative designed to address the challenges of Europe’s aging population. The project utilizes innovative IoT systems, including non-intrusive sensors and AI, to monitor the well-being of senior citizens.

Continuing the discussions, Fabienne de Toma, Event Manager & Strategist at AKTANTIS, who will introduce the topic of Europe's deeptech ecosystem on electronics. This introduction will set the stage for a series of thought-provoking discussions on the evolving landscape of technology and innovation. Following this, Nicolas Ortiou, Sustainability Director of the Industrial Automation Business Unit at Schneider Electric, will present on the company's approach to ecodesign and its impact on electronic suppliers. He will explore how Schneider Electric integrates sustainability into product development and the criteria the company uses to select partners who align with its environmental initiatives.

Later in the day, Edwin Hilkens, Product Marketing Manager at STMicroelectronics, will delve into the evolution of the STM32N6 microcontroller series. His talk will highlight its role in transforming on-device AI inference and bringing intelligence to the edge. Following this, Alexandre Buia, Sales Manager France at Confidee, will provide insights into designing for success by ensuring compliance in PCB development. His session will focus on best practices essential for product design and successful market entry.

Abdulla Raufi, Technical Sales Manager at LPKF, will then explore the advantages of laser systems in electronic manufacturing. He will discuss how innovative laser technology enhances quality, boosts performance, and minimizes reject rates, particularly in depaneling applications. Garry Moffat, Sales Europe at Factronix, will follow with a presentation on component reclaim as a sustainable solution for the electronics industry. His session will emphasize strategies to extend product lifecycles and promote reuse, aligning with the principles of a circular economy.

As the afternoon progresses, Pierrick Boulay, Senior Technology & Market Analyst for Automotive Semiconductors at Yole Group, will analyze the transformative role of semiconductors in the automotive industry. His discussion will focus on the increasing adoption of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle electrification, both of which are driving the growing demand for semiconductor technologies. To close the conference, Dennis Dahlgren, Senior Editor at Evertiq, will host a session unpacking the future of the electronics industry. Engaging in discussions with industry experts – aiming to provide an insider perspective on emerging trends and challenges.

Running in parallel with the expo, the conference program offers attendees an invaluable opportunity to deepen their industry knowledge and engage with experts. Registration is free, and lunch will be available from 11:00 to 13:00. For further details and to secure a spot, visitors are encouraged to check the official Evertiq Expo website.

Set in Europe’s first science and technology hub, Sophia Antipolis provides an ideal backdrop for this event. Home to over 2,500 companies and approximately 40,000 employees across industries such as electronics, computing, telecommunications, pharmacology, and biotechnology, the region offers a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and collaboration. Don’t miss this chance to connect with industry leaders, discover groundbreaking technologies, and expand your professional network at Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis 2025.