RENEX partners Technica USA

Under this partnership, Technica USA will distribute the REECO brand of ESD and cleanroom products in key territories, including California, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming – with nonexclusive coverage in Washington and Utah.

“We are honored to be chosen as the first distribution partner for RENEX in the United States, representing and supporting the REECO brand of ESD and cleanroom products. These products meet the highest quality standards, and their design reflects a deep understanding of the needs of end-users. The addition of the REECO brand complements our portfolio of best-in-class solutions for our customers,” says Frank Medina, President/CEO of Technica USA, in a press release.

Technica USA, has been operating since 1985, providing equipment and materials to the PCB Fab, Substrate, PCB Assembly, and MEMS markets. The company specialises in sales, installation, service, and inventory management.