Amphenol completes acquisition of CommScope units

Amphenol says that it expects the OWN and DAS businesses to generate full-year 2025 sales of approximately USD 1.3 billion. The OWN and DAS businesses will be included in the Communications Solutions Segment.

“The acquisition of the OWN and DAS businesses brings to Amphenol a strong portfolio of innovative and advanced technologies for communications networks,” says Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt, in a press release. “We are excited to welcome nearly 4,000 talented employees to the Amphenol family and look forward to further supporting our customers who are developing next-generation wireless networks around the world.”

In addition, Amphenol also closed the acquisition of Lifesync Corporation. Lifesync, which generates annual sales of approximately USD 100 million, is a high-technology provider of interconnect products for medical applications. Lifesync will be included in the Harsh Environment Solutions Segment.