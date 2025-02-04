Teledyne acquires Excelitas aerospace & defense snits

The acquisition includes the optical systems business known under the Qioptiq brand based in Northern Wales, UK, as well as the US-based advanced electronic systems business.

The UK-based optical systems business provides advanced optics for heads-up and helmet-mounted displays, dismounted tactical night vision systems and proprietary glass used in space and satellite applications. I

n the U.S., the advanced electronics business provides custom energetics, including electronic safe & arm devices, high-voltage semiconductor switches and rubidium frequency standards for defense and space applications.