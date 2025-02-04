Teledyne acquires Excelitas aerospace & defense snits
Teledyne Technologies has completed the acquisition of select aerospace and defense electronics businesses from Excelitas Technologies for approximately USD 710 million.
The acquisition includes the optical systems business known under the Qioptiq brand based in Northern Wales, UK, as well as the US-based advanced electronic systems business.
The UK-based optical systems business provides advanced optics for heads-up and helmet-mounted displays, dismounted tactical night vision systems and proprietary glass used in space and satellite applications. I
n the U.S., the advanced electronics business provides custom energetics, including electronic safe & arm devices, high-voltage semiconductor switches and rubidium frequency standards for defense and space applications.
“We are pleased to have expeditiously closed this acquisition, which represents our tenth corporate carve-out transaction,” says Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman, in a press release. “Teledyne Qioptiq adds new technology and highly complementary products and customers, and we are delighted to welcome this business and its employees to Teledyne.”