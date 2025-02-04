EU approves €48 Million sid for Envision AESC battery plant in France

France notified the Commission of its plans to support Envision AESC France in setting up the first phase of a new factory in Douai, Hauts-de-France. The plant will produce Lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles with an annual capacity of 9 GWh in this first phase.

The aid – which will take the form of a direct grant –will amount to EUR 48 million, and the project is set to create approximately 1,000 direct jobs.